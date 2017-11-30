That's how old I am today. 40. The big 4-0. Happy birthday to me. Today will be just another day at work. After work, we are all going to Montpelier to have drinks and dinner. That's how I will be celebrating my birthday. The real celebration though comes tomorrow. A coworker and I are going to Montreal. She had a terrible 40th birthday so we are going to make up for it and have a grand old time in Montreal. We have a hotel in the Gay Village. We may go see some museums first, then we will party in the Gay Village that night. I'm not sure what we will do Saturday but I expect to be a little hungover. I can drink how ever much I want, and I don't have to worry about driving, just being able to walk back to the hotel. I'm not a big drinker, so I won't actually drink that much. Anyway, it should be a gay old time.
Happy Birthday to you!! Enjoy your day!!
Have a super day, Birthday Boy. Enjoy tonight and the trip to Montreal. <3
