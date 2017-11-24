Black Friday

I have to be at the doctor's office at 8:30 this morning. He's going to tell me two things: I need to lose weight and I need a sleep study. I want to lose weight, that's a no brainer, but I dread doing a sleep study. I'm pretty sure I have sleep apnea, but I don't want to have to wear a mask to sleep in. Anyway, that's going to be the first part of my morning.
After the doctor's appointment, I plan to go do a little bit of shopping. I need a new dress overcoat that will look good with my new suit. I plan to go to just two stores, which I hope will not be overcrowded, and if I can't find what I want, I have one picked out online to order.
If it's late enough after that is done, then I plan to go get some sushi for lunch. I try to eat sushi at least once a month. I believe I'm due. I may also go get a haircut, but I haven't made up my mind on that just yet.
1 comment:
Good luck with the doctor Hope your Thanksgiving was good
Post a Comment