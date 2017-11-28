Tuesday, December 12 at 10 am is when my interview in Chicago is set for. I'm excited. I have my fights booked and my hotel room reserved. Now I just have to be patient for another two weeks. At least I have those two I weeks to prepare myself. So any advice would be greatly appreciated. I'm just so glad they finally got back to me. I was beginning to wonder if they ever would, but they did, so my anxiety level has dropped some. I'm more excited than anything. I can't wait to show them why I am the best possible candidate.
