How Much She’s Grown

From a feisty little kitten who liked to hide, to a grown cat who loves everybody, Isabella has come a long way. She loves to take my place on the couch, and she gets jealous when I sit in “her” chair. She loves to bite my toes when I’m on the phone; I guess she wants all attention on her. She also loves to lay on top of me whether I’m in the bed or on the couch. She knows where her toys are hidden and when that drawer opens she’s always right there to try and fish them out. If I can’t find her, I know that all I have to do is add food to her bowl or shake her favorite toy. Thankfully her true favorite toy, an ugly little bird with feathers that chirped, had the battery finally die. She used to shake it in the middle of the night and wake me up. She also likes to play fetch. If I throw one or her mice, she fetches it and brings it back for me to throw again.
Most of all though, she is a wonderful companion. Nearly two years ago, I lost one of my best friends and spiraled into a deep depression. While medicine and friends have helped, she is my constant companion. She waits for me at the door everyday when I come home, and she gets terribly upset if I don’t tell her goodbye in the morning. I am thankful to have a cat as loving as Isabella.
Joe, your fluffy, little kitten has become a beautiful, sleek cat. I am so happy she is a loving companion, freely offering up tons of joy and affection. A cat-lover myself, I know how fulfilling their presence in our lives can be. May you and Isabella continue to enjoy each other's company for years to come. Please give her a kiss and a cuddle from me.
Joe she is very cute! You are lucky to have her!!
What a wonderful companion!
