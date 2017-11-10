Interview Review

The interview went great, though it got off to a rocky start. It was supposed to be on Skype but they never called. I waited and waited, but no call came. So, I sent an email asking what was wrong. According to HR, the chief librarian did try to call but I was never there. I assured her that I was there the whole time. We never did figure out the problem, but we decided to do the interview over the phone.
Once the interview started, it went very well. She was a very nice lady, and I answered her questions truthfully. She seemed quite impressed. She asked me some standard interview questions, and then asked me a few historical questions. Then it was my turn to ask questions. One of the questions I asked was "Is there anything in my qualifications you would like me to clarify?" Her answer kind of floored me. She said, "No, I think you are highly qualified." I couldn't believe it. I only had a few more questions and then the interview was over. She also told me that the next step would be to bring the top candidate to Chicago to meet with the CEO and the rest of the staff. When this would happen she did not know.
Thirty minutes later, I received an email from HR asking when I can come to Chicago. They needed some dates and then she would take care of it on their end. So it looks I am the top candidate and I'll be going to Chicago in the next few weeks. The trip will have to be scheduled around Thanksgiving, so we shall see when. It may be December before I am able to fly out there.
3 comments:
Congrats on the great interview!
I have the feeling you'll be moving to Chicago kid.
Sounds like it went very well!! Your next address mat be in the windy city!! Best of luck!!
