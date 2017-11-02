Thursday, November 2, 2017

Interviews II



Well, my second interview didn’t go as well as my first. The more I found out about the job, the less appealing it sounded. It also seemed to be more about the archival aspect of an oral history position than about the interviewing part. I also didn’t seem to gel with the woman over the phone like I did for the job in Chicago. The Florida job just didn’t seem to suit me. I may hear back from them, but I’m not holding my breath.

Today, I will be teaching a class on oral history. This should be fun, and it will be nice to be back in the classroom.

