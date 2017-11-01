I had what seemed to be a successful interview yesterday with the HR director in Chicago. There would be a lot of perks to this job. I just hope that the job isn’t more than I can handle. It would be a great opportunity though, and a challenge I would relish. I will know Monday or Tuesday whether I made it to the second round of interviews, which from how the HR director was talking, I have a good chance at a second interview. The second interview would take place probably sometime next week over Skype.
I have another interview this afternoon for the job in Florida. The job in Florida would have to pay a significant amount for me to take it, but it’s worth pursuing and it’s good interviewing practice.
