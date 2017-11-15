I'm embarrassed. I can't believe that there are still people in this country who believe Roy Moore is innocent. There is too much evidence to the contrary. The man is guilty. He's the lowest form of human. He's a pedophile. If it hadn't happened so long ago, he should be going to jail. Instead, he has a base of religious nut jobs and Republican idiots who will still vote for him. Instead of jail, he'll go to the Senate. And do you know why? It's because of two things. One, he's pro-life, and his opponent Doug Jones is pro-choice. Two, the African-American population of Alabama is behind his opponent. We are talking about a part of the country where "Democrat" is code word for an African-American. The white people of Alabama would rather vote for a pedophile than to support someone who has an African-American base. It's a truly sad state of affairs. Religious nut jobs, anti-Democrats, and racism will rule the day in Alabama. The people of Alabama have no illusion that Roy Moore is innocent, but they will still vote for him because he's a Republican. I'm embarrassed that my former state is such an abomination. I hope I never have to live there again. It's a cesspool of Republicans. Let them look like fools and drown in their own muck. If Roy Moore is elected, and I think he will be, I hope the Republican leadership in the Senate refuses to let him on major committees, refuses to give him time on the floor, and refuses him the time of day. They will only be embarrassed if they don't refuse him. Roy Moore will do more to elect Democrats into Congress than the idiot in the White House.
1 comment:
I'm on the same track than you.
Moore is such a jerk and it's obvious that he is a pedophile.
I'm glad you wrote about him. IF he's elected to the Senate, I heard on CNN that the Senate wouldn't accept him and would even prosecute him. NO WAY USA should accept this «man» (I would name him «animal») to even run to be a senator.
USA has a BIG conscious examination to do with all this «shit» going on in many fields since the election of «45» and more now since the Weinstein affair.
Seems that «religion» is going the wrong way...
