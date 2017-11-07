October-November
by Hart Crane
Indian-summer-sun
With crimson feathers whips away the mists,--
Dives through the filter of trellises
And gilds the silver on the blotched arbor-seats.
Now gold and purple scintillate
On trees that seem dancing
In delirium;
Then the moon
In a mad orange flare
Floods the grape-hung night.
2 comments:
Know there is a fine specimen of wood beside that tree
Beautiful imagery in today's poem, Joe. And an equally beautiful picture to accompany it. You have a true talent for finding just the right photo for each post. Thank you.
Post a Comment