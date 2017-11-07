Tuesday, November 7, 2017

October-November



October-November
by Hart Crane

Indian-summer-sun
With crimson feathers whips away the mists,--
Dives through the filter of trellises
And gilds the silver on the blotched arbor-seats.

Now gold and purple scintillate
On trees that seem dancing
In delirium;
Then the moon
In a mad orange flare
Floods the grape-hung night.

2 comments:

silvereagle said...

Know there is a fine specimen of wood beside that tree

November 7, 2017 at 7:08 AM
Susan said...

Beautiful imagery in today's poem, Joe. And an equally beautiful picture to accompany it. You have a true talent for finding just the right photo for each post. Thank you.

November 7, 2017 at 7:26 AM

