Que Sera, Sera

Instead you ought to say, "If the Lord wills, we will live and do this or that." - James 4:15
"If the Lord wills." There are times when we really want something in our lives, but we wonder if it is the right move, if we even get what we want. In those circumstances, we must pray. We must pray that God’s will be done. We have to have faith. Faith in that whatever happens, happens because God wills it.
God has a plan for every one of us. Many people go through life without ever thinking about it, but that doesn’t change the fact that God put us here for a purpose. We aren’t here by accident; we’re here because God put us here. And He put us here for a reason--so we could come to know Him in a personal way, and then live the way He wants us to live.
That’s why you can pray and seek God’s will when you face decisions, and it is why you can know God is with you every moment of the day. The Bible says, "Teach me your way, O Lord; lead me in a straight path" (Psalm 27:11).
1 comment:
I wonder what WILL God wants for your moron «45».... ???
If USA's motto is «In God We Trust», must admit that YOUR God missed a good occasion to intervene in the 2016 election to avoid this «crack pot» to get in the White House. YOUR God cannot avoid the «déplorables» to go and vote for a guy who is like them.
Sorry but GOD'S WILL is over rated here when we see HATE and STUPIDITY that are ruling your country and many other countries in the world.
To me, LOVE is the only divine LAW I go for.
