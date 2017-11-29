While overnight we were expecting rain and warmer temperatures, snow has been on the ground the last couple of days. As a southerner, I get fascinated by snow. As someone who lives in Vermont, snow is quite aggravating. If I could stay home and watch it snow, I'd be happy for it to snow, snow, snow, but rarely do we have that luxury. We have to go to work which means getting out and scraping your car of ice and brushing off all the snow. I hate doing that. Which in turns means, I've begun to hate snow.
1 comment:
Well, seems that you've not integrate the notion of «NORTH AMERICA».
Snow is, in Canada, something we've learned to live with and not against. I like it more than having some hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, earthquakes or volcanoes, etc..
I nice snowstorm is something magical and it lets the nature covered with such white nice cover.
You have to adapt to it because in Chicago, they have really big snowstorms too.
If i were you, I would be grateful to live in a «snowy» state that is WARMFUL to you in regard of being gay more than living in a HOT state like Alabama where you had to hide yourself and being always confronted with a narrow minded population.
I maybe live in «cold» country for 5 months of the year, but I know that Canadians are warm hearted people to ALL, no matter their religion, race or sex orientation.
Canada IS the real LAND of LIBERTY.
