It’s Friday again. We have to get through this day for the weekend. I’m looking forward to Saturday; there are some good football games on that I want to see.
By the way, has anyone been watching The Orville? I’ve found the show to be quite enjoyable. It’s funny and can be a bit silly on occasion but it doesn’t over do it. They’ve also realty with some interesting subjects from social media to same sex marriage. While it can be serious, it’s also often funny. It’s a good mix like the old Star Trek movies used to be. I’m glad The Orville has been picked up for a second season.
