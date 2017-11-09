Thursday, November 9, 2017

The Interview



Today is the day. My big interview with Chicago. It will be done over Skype, which makes me nervous. Does anyone actually look good over Skype? I hope I at least look presentable. I will be wearing a light blue oxford shirt, with a navy and light blue striped tie, and a navy blue coat. I will also be wearing gray pants but no one will see them.

I am so very nervous. I know the job description backwards and forwards. I have a list of questions to ask them. I’m as prepared as I can be. I just pray that everything goes smoothly. I believe this job would be a major advancement for my career. I want the added responsibility. Most days in my job, I have nothing to do, but with this job, I’d be a lot busier. I like being busy. It makes the day go by faster. 

Plus with this job, I’d be living in a major city. No more Hicksville, Vermont. I think I’d have really liked New England if I’d been in a major area, but I grew up in rural Alabama and wanted to escape. I ended up escaping to rural Vermont. There are charms to Vermont, but I’ve found more aggravation here than satisfaction.

It’s quite possible I might not get this job, but I’m going to do my best. At this point all I can hope to do is to do my best.

