The Interview

Today is the day. My big interview with Chicago. It will be done over Skype, which makes me nervous. Does anyone actually look good over Skype? I hope I at least look presentable. I will be wearing a light blue oxford shirt, with a navy and light blue striped tie, and a navy blue coat. I will also be wearing gray pants but no one will see them.
I am so very nervous. I know the job description backwards and forwards. I have a list of questions to ask them. I’m as prepared as I can be. I just pray that everything goes smoothly. I believe this job would be a major advancement for my career. I want the added responsibility. Most days in my job, I have nothing to do, but with this job, I’d be a lot busier. I like being busy. It makes the day go by faster.
Plus with this job, I’d be living in a major city. No more Hicksville, Vermont. I think I’d have really liked New England if I’d been in a major area, but I grew up in rural Alabama and wanted to escape. I ended up escaping to rural Vermont. There are charms to Vermont, but I’ve found more aggravation here than satisfaction.
It’s quite possible I might not get this job, but I’m going to do my best. At this point all I can hope to do is to do my best.
1 comment:
Good luck!!
Post a Comment