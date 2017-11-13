I was already in bed preparing to go to sleep when I realized I had not written a post for today. Currently, there isn't much to say. I bought a new suit for my trip to Chicago, and I should learn today when I will be going there. At least, I hope I'll find out today. The HR woman said early this week, but she's usually quick with things so I suspect it will be today.
3 comments:
From both Ohare and Midway you can take the train into the city and from there get to your hotel either by taxi or foot. Know that it will be cold and messy. Carty the suit, don't travel in it!!
Good luck.
I find it quite odd that you're not commenting on your «beloved» Alabama's Roy Moore affair.
Another one that is hiding behind «religion» and is doing such disgusting actions over young women.
What is coming out since Weinstein's stories are many example that «religion» in your country is just a «front» and not deeply done.
When LOVE is Christian's main law (and for many other religions) must admit that too many people are HUGE sinners and are unrespectful of the REAL meaning of this law.
Whatever you're Christian, Muslim, Jew or any other religion, if you hide behind it to do BAD actions, you're just a FRAUD.
USA is going through bad times but I hope that this will bring better times in the future when you'll be able to get rid of ALL those bigots and liars.
