Monday, November 20, 2017

Travel Arrangements



I'm supposed to find out today when I will be going to Chicago. After not hearing anything all week, I emailed on Friday and was told that she'd have arrangements done either by the close of business on Friday or Monday at the latest. So I'm hoping, I will hear something today. Hopefully, I will be going in the first week in December. I just hope that I like the people, the job, and the salary once I get there. In other words, I want to really want this job. I find the idea of moving to Chicago very exciting. Any advice for the next part of this journey?

Posted by Joe at 7:00 AM
Labels:
Reactions: 

1 comment:

Pete Ancell said...

Hope this goes your way!! Good luck

November 20, 2017 at 7:53 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)