Travel Arrangements

I'm supposed to find out today when I will be going to Chicago. After not hearing anything all week, I emailed on Friday and was told that she'd have arrangements done either by the close of business on Friday or Monday at the latest. So I'm hoping, I will hear something today. Hopefully, I will be going in the first week in December. I just hope that I like the people, the job, and the salary once I get there. In other words, I want to really want this job. I find the idea of moving to Chicago very exciting. Any advice for the next part of this journey?
Hope this goes your way!! Good luck
