Monday, November 6, 2017

Ugh! Monday



Why is it that when Monday rolls around, I so rarely have something to say? Work is probably going to be another boring day. All I have to do is read a book for some research on a paper I will be presenting in May. The book is actually pretty good. It’s about food in the South, which often just makes me hungry. It also makes me wonder: with the Great Migration to Chicago, does Chicago have any great soul food restaurants? I sure hope it does. It won’t matter if I don’t get the job, but there is always hope. I know I will do my very best in the interview and that’s all I can do.

Anonymous said...

Joe, we also know that you "will do my very best in the interview" but that best would be enhanced if you know someone with whom you could practice, do a dry run for Thursday. He/she could ask likely questions and you could work out replies and initiatives. Doing this should also decrease any nervousness. But it depends on finding someone you trust. Roderick

November 6, 2017 at 10:19 AM

