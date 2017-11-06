Ugh! Monday

Why is it that when Monday rolls around, I so rarely have something to say? Work is probably going to be another boring day. All I have to do is read a book for some research on a paper I will be presenting in May. The book is actually pretty good. It’s about food in the South, which often just makes me hungry. It also makes me wonder: with the Great Migration to Chicago, does Chicago have any great soul food restaurants? I sure hope it does. It won’t matter if I don’t get the job, but there is always hope. I know I will do my very best in the interview and that’s all I can do.
1 comment:
Joe, we also know that you "will do my very best in the interview" but that best would be enhanced if you know someone with whom you could practice, do a dry run for Thursday. He/she could ask likely questions and you could work out replies and initiatives. Doing this should also decrease any nervousness. But it depends on finding someone you trust. Roderick
