I’m headed back to Alabama today for Christmas and New Year’s. Thankfully the museum is closed during this time and I only had to take three vacation days. I look forward to seeing my family. They drive me crazy at times but I still love them and miss them. One of the drawbacks to possibly getting the job in Chicago is that I won’t get to see them for the full length of the holiday season anymore, but we all have to make sacrifices. By the way, still no word from Chicago.
I'll be in the friendly skies when this posts. My plane left at 5:45 this morning, but that means I will reach Montgomery around 11.
Enjoy your time back in AL (and the warmth). Best of luck with the Chicago opportunity. I have my fingers crossed for you.
Merry Christmas and good luck in the New Year. What arrangements did you make for Isabel while you are away with your family? Roderick
Isabella is pretty independent, so I just have coworkers coming by and checking on her. I know she gets lonely but I’ll be home before she knows it. She loves playing with my coworkers though.
