Getting Closer

Monday, I fly out of Burlington for Chicago. Tuesday morning, I have my interview. Wednesday, I fly back to Burlington. It will be a quick trip, but I pray it will be a productive one. I want this job. I want to want this job. If they offer me the job, it will come down to salary and if I liked the atmosphere of the place. I suspect I will like the atmosphere, the question then boils down to money. Will it be enough? I hope it will be. I only have ten more months at the most (at least that's how it's looking now) at my current job. Therefore, I need to find something and I hope that's in Chicago.
3 comments:
And I hope it all comes true: the offer and the wanting of it. Good luck and safe travels. <3
I wish you the best of luck! Got my fingers, eyes and legs crossed for you!
All of you fans share you hopes and will be thinking of you! Roderick
Post a Comment