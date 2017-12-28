For most of the time I've been home, I've had a headache. I'm having to get used to the Central Time Zone again, which kind of has everything upside down. Nights are the worst because I want to go to bed so early. Mornings are better because I don't sleep as late. The weather is vastly different too. Plus there is the added stress of family. All of that together gives me one massive headache. I've been staying with my parents, but on Friday I will go to my house and visit more with my cats, Edith and Lucy. I look forward to spending time with them and with my aunt. Hopefully, that will reduce my stress and alleviate my headache.
