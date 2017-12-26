Thank God, it's almost over. I have to survive this morning's breakfast and then they will be gone. They meaning my sister's family. They have two wonderful children, who I love dearly; however, the inequity in how they treat the boy and girl is more than I can stand. Nothing my nephew does gets him into any real trouble, but everything my niece does gets her yelled at. She's a normal 10 year old with ADHD, and her parents don't make sure she takes her medicine. So when she doesn't take her medicine and is hyper, she gets yelled at. My sister went ballistic yesterday because my niece spilled the punch I'd given her. This is just one example. I get very frustrated at the way they treat my sweet little niece, but I'm not allowed to say anything. It's so very frustrating. Thankfully, they will leave after breakfast in the morning and things will return to something like normal around here.
I always get down here and wish I wasn't here for the whole week, but I love being with family (most of them) at Christmas and I love New Year's Day. New Year's Day is special in our family for its traditions, and I'd hate to miss it. I know if I get the job in Chicago, I won't have the luxury of staying a whole week. Maybe next year, I'll just come for New Year's Day.
No comments:
Post a Comment