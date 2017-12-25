Merry Christmas, everyone. I hope each of you has a wonderful day. 'It's the season to be jolly. I know a lot of us are with family, and that can be rather tiring, especially if you aren't out. The best thing to do is to make the best of the situation. Enjoy the fellowship, ignore the snide remarks or questions, and open your presents with glee. I'm staying mostly with my parents this holiday, and they constantly argue with one another. I've learned just to tune them out and focus on what I have to be joyful and thankful for in this life. Merry Christmas!
