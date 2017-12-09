Saturday, December 9, 2017

Moment of Zen: Packages



Don't you just love getting packages in the mail? Even more so if he was delivering.

3 comments:

Susan said...

I do love receiving packages. Unfortunately, I've yet to see a delivery guy who even comes close to this lovely specimen—but a girl can dream. :-) Thanks for sharing the picture, Joe.

December 9, 2017 at 9:08 AM
JiEL said...

I've order many of my Christmas gifts on Amazone and EBay.
So YES, I love receiving those packages and always waiting to see the cute delivery man.

Must say that the UPS delivery man (boy) is quite cute: kind of intellectual looking blond guy with nice glasses. He was asking me about my artworks I've put on the walls of my interior stairway.
I could unwrap him anytime... LOL!

December 9, 2017 at 11:03 AM
mistress maddie said...

HA! This is funny because I used to have a neighbor across the hall...not good looking, but incredible body. He once brought a package to my door he got by accident in his briefs. It was very odd, but I was stunned what was under those clothes. And what in the world possessed him to do that.

December 9, 2017 at 12:52 PM

