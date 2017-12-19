Santa baby, slip a sable under the tree for me
Been an awful good girl
Santa baby, and hurry down the chimney tonight
Been an awful good girl
Santa baby, and hurry down the chimney tonight
Santa baby, a ‘54 convertible too, light blue
I'll wait up for you, dear
Santa baby, and hurry down the chimney tonight
I'll wait up for you, dear
Santa baby, and hurry down the chimney tonight
Think of all the fun I've missed
Think of all the fellas that I haven't kissed
Next year I could be also good
If you'll check off my Christmas list
Think of all the fellas that I haven't kissed
Next year I could be also good
If you'll check off my Christmas list
Santa honey, I want a yacht and really that's not a lot
Been an angel all year
Santa baby, and hurry down the chimney tonight
Been an angel all year
Santa baby, and hurry down the chimney tonight
Santa cutie, there's one thing I really do need, the deed
To a platinum mine
Santa cutie, and hurry down the chimney tonight
To a platinum mine
Santa cutie, and hurry down the chimney tonight
Santa baby, and fill my stocking with a duplex and checks
Sign your 'x' on the line
Santa baby, and hurry down the chimney tonight
Sign your 'x' on the line
Santa baby, and hurry down the chimney tonight
Come and trim my Christmas tree
With some decorations bought at Tiffany
I really do believe in you
Let's see if you believe in me
With some decorations bought at Tiffany
I really do believe in you
Let's see if you believe in me
Santa baby, forgot to mention one little thing, a ring
I don't mean on the phone
Santa baby, and hurry down the chimney tonight
Hurry down the chimney tonight
Hurry, tonight
I don't mean on the phone
Santa baby, and hurry down the chimney tonight
Hurry down the chimney tonight
Hurry, tonight
Songwriters: Joan Javits / Philip Springer / Tony Springer
4 comments:
Legendary tune! Kylie Minogue's voice in my head, too... ^_^
An absolute Christmas favorite. Written in 1953 for the one-and-only Eartha Kitt. Thanks, Joe.
I don't really know about your vintage songs but that picture is surely giving the Spirit of Christmas a bran new meaning......
The kind of Christmas present I could see under my Christmas tree....
Hope your «snowy» Christmas will be as you wish.
By the way, last Thursday, I lost my beloved cat, Picolo who died in few hours.
He was 5yo and was such lovable but his health wasn't good it seems.
So sorry to hear about Picolo, JiEL.
Post a Comment