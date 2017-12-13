The Good and The Good

The good news is that things seemed to go exceptionally well yesterday at the job interview. I think I did exceptionally well with those I interviewed with. It was about a four hour process. From what I could gather, it's up to the CEO as to whether I get the job or not. Since he did more talking than I did in our interview, that interview is a toss-up. I'm hoping that I will hear their decision soon. Maybe today, but probably by the end of the week. Then again, who knows.
In other good news, Democrat Doug Jones won election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama in a sharp blow to President Trump that narrows the GOP’s majority in the Senate to two. He beat Roy Moore, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court who had been accused of child molestation. I honestly never thought it would happen, but it did. A Democrat has won a Senate seat in Alabama.
