Today, Thursday, December 21, will be the shortest day of 2017 for anyone living north of the equator (the Northern Hemisphere).
Technically speaking, the winter solstice occurs when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn, or 23.5° south latitude. In 2017, this will occur at exactly 11:28am Eastern Standard Time today.
2 comments:
Brrr. Winter begins. Your guy above though looks like he does OK dealing with the cold. :)
Up here in Montreal we're used to feel those «polar» cold.
I even lived for 9 years in Sept-Îles far on the north shore of the St-Lawrence river where winter was REALLY cold. Not unusual to have winter snow as soon as the end of October till May.. More, we often had temperatures low as -40°C.
But those were in dry air so not that inconvenient.
I was going skiing at -30°C and it was very confortable.
I was teaching there in a high school and sometime the schools were closed not for lot of snow (which we had often) but for EXTREME cold: very dangerous to instantly freeze your face and more was affecting the school buses that could jam in deep cold with kids in them.
Winter is anyway a nice season that provides many ways to enjoy it.
