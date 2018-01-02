You should realize by now, I'm a big college football fan. I'm sorry that the season is almost over. However, I am super excited that the National Championship Game will be an all SEC game. The Southeastern Conference has proven that it is a powerhouse in college football. They prove it year in and year out. The Georgia/Oklahoma game was a bit of a nail biter, but Georgia came out on top in the second overtime. The Alabama/Clemson game was not so much of a nail biter. Clemson never scored a touchdown, only two field goals. Alabama just powered on ahead. The interception and subsequent touchdown by Da'Ron Payne of Alabama was a definite highlight. I love it when big guys score.
So next Monday night will decide it. Will it be Alabama or will it be Georgia?
Roll Tide!!!
1 comment:
Two great games, Joe. I watched them both, and agree with everything you said. A lot of people didn't believe Alabama could beat Clemson. It was a thrill and a relief to see them proved wrong. Very much looking forward to the Championship Game on Monday night.
