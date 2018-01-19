Thanks guys for all your feedback. Getting my nipple pierced is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time and with your encouragement, I think I’m finally going to get it done. It’s supposed to be a nice weekend, especially on Saturday, so I think I’ll drive up to Burlington and get it done. I have not decided on which place to go to yet, but I’ve narrowed it down to three places. I’ll decide before I head up there on Saturday.
Tonight, however, I am going to the Vermont Burlesque Festival. At least that’s the tentative plan. I think it will be a lot of fun. I’ve been told it’s fun, and I’ll finally get to see the inside of the Barre Opera House, which is where tomorrow night’s part of the festival is being held,
