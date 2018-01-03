Back in Vermont

I made it back home at 2 o'clock this morning. I should have been home hours before but there were at least three different delays. One because a flight attendant was stuck on another flight that was running late, and two more times for mechanical issues. Once we boarded the plane, we had to return to another gate because we had a passenger that needed to be put off the flight. He was high as a cat’s back and stumbling around. We finally took off around 10 pm, so we reached Burlington around midnight. It took another hour to get out of the airport then I was on my way home. The roads were quite treacherous, but I made it.
I had a cat that was very happy to see me.
No comments:
Post a Comment