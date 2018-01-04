The holidays are finally over. Christmas and a New Year’s have passed. Today, I go back to work. I’m not sure, other than a bunch of emails, what there is to do today, but I’ll find plenty to do. Tonight is supposed to be very messy with heavy snow through Friday. Considering the weather they are predicting it would be nice if they cancelled work for Friday. The students aren’t back yet, so there is no reason for us to have to risk making it to work in treacherous weather. Oh well, I’m sure that’s just wishful thinking.
Welcome back to the daily grind, Joe. Here in NYC, we are getting your Friday weather today. Hope the powers-that-be see sense, and you can stay home tomorrow. Take care. <3
