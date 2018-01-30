Blue Moon
Songwriters: Lorenz Hart / Richard Rodgers
Blue moon you saw me standing alone
Without a dream in my heart
Without a love of my own
Blue moon, you knew just what I was there for
You heard me saying a prayer for
Someone I really could care for
And then there suddenly appeared before me
The only one my arms will ever hold
I heard somebody whisper "Please adore me"
And when I looked, the moon had turned to gold!
Blue moon!
Now I'm no longer alone
Without a dream in my heart
Without a love of my own
Without a dream in my heart
Without a love of my own
Blue moon, you knew just what I was there for
You heard me saying a prayer for
Someone I really could care for
And then there suddenly appeared before me
The only one my arms will ever hold
I heard somebody whisper "Please adore me"
And when I looked, the moon had turned to gold!
Blue moon!
Now I'm no longer alone
Without a dream in my heart
Without a love of my own
A rare super blue blood moon is set to occur this Wednesday, Jan. 31, and stargazers are right to be (excuse the pun) over the moon about it. To understand their excitement, you'll need to understand what's happening, exactly. Even though the phrase "once in blue moon" suggests they're rare, blue moons—the second full moon in a one-month period—are relatively frequent, taking place once every 2.7 years. Supermoons are full moons that occur at the closest possible point to Earth, making them appear slightly bigger and brighter, and grace us once every 14 months. And blood moons, also known as total lunar eclipses, take place about twice a year when the moon passes through the Earth's shadow, turning it an eerie, copper-hued color.
But to have all three happen at the same time? It hasn't happened since 1866. Tomorrow night we will have a super blue blood moon.
