I should find out today if they have worked out a budget that gives me the go ahead to finish my project at work. Of course, as soon as the project is done, so is my job. Then again, if they didn't approve a special budget to finish the project, then I'm probably also out of a job. I've tried not to think about this over the weekend. The meeting over the budget was Friday. I called in sick Friday because of a major migraine, so I didn't hear the results of the meeting. I guess I will hear the results today. Wish me luck that they let me finish my project. Promises were made and I am expected to keep them and make this project work. So they had better given me the budget necessary.
