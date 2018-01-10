Ding-dong, the witch is dead! Which old witch? The wicked witch
Ding-dong, the wicked witch is dead
Well, she's not dead, but she's gone. My boss that is. She officially resigned. While I had never had problems with her, others did and I just didn't see the full extent. Nor did I see the full extent of her wicked ways. Without a shadow of a doubt, she needed to be gone. While she resigned, it was a negotiated resignation. She didn't have a choice but to go and go quietly or possibly to go in handcuffs. So now we have an interim director, and I have absolutely no faith that I will have a job past October when my contract ends.
