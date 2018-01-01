Happy New Year

One way or another, this will be a year of change. If I get the job in Chicago, it will be a change to a big new city. It will be a change to what I'd hope would be an exciting life. If I don't get the job in Chicago, I will continue looking for another job, since my current job will end in October 2018. There are two options with my current job. It could be made permanent or there could be a change in my responsibilities. It could also just end, pretty much unceremoniously. If that is the case, and I haven't found a new job, then, it's likely I could move back to Alabama. Alabama is definitely not what I want, but I may have little other choice. One way or another, this will be a year of change.
