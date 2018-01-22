Headache, et al

As Sunday went on, my headache that started out as a minor annoyance turned into a raging headache. I went to bed early last night.
I wanted to say a few things about my piercing. It hurt a lot but only for a second. I thought the clamps would hurt a lot more, but they didn’t. It was when she said take a deep breath and in went the needle that it really hurt. After that, it was just really sensitive the rest of the day, but that subsided and it just feels normal now. I can’t help it, but I continue to look at it in the mirror. I’m so glad I had it done. Now, it will look really great if I get into shape.
Also, I might hear from the Midwest job today. She had expected to let me know something last week, so I’m thinking it will be the first of this week. As for my current job, it looks as if they are creating a new position at the museum for me. We will undergo some restructuring, but the administration plans to add an educators position. The job would basically be tailored to my specific skill sets and it will have to be advertised, but it looks like I may still have a job come summer.
