Interview Retrospect

The interview seemed to go fairly well. I answered the questions to the best of my ability, and I think I did well. There were only two possible problems. First, the interview was incredibly short. It only lasted 15 minutes. The other possible problem was that of the committee members only one asked any questions. Granted, the person asking the questions would be my boss and everyone else was librarians who I'd be working with, but I expected someone else to ask questions. At least the one woman who did ask questions was very nice and we seemed to get along really well. One way or the other, I should know by the end of the week whether or not I will be going there for an interview. So we shall see.
These interviews always leave us with questions: why did she ask me that; why didn't she ask me about this. The fact there were other people there who didn't say anything isn't surprising. As you said, you would be working with these people. They most likely were interested in hearing your answers to the questions asked. And it makes sense that the one person who did ask the questions would be your boss. As for the length, interview times, esp. with Skype, vary depending on what they want to see and hear. Remember, they've already gone over your CV and liked what they saw or you wouldn't have been talking to them at all. You answered their questions and did your best; no one can ask more than that.
Good luck.
Alas, the failure to ask questions suggests to me that the librarians have a preferred "inside" candidate and that they were going through the requirement of undertaking a "competitive" interview. I hope that I am wrong. Roderick
