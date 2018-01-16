I have another interview today. This one is for a university out West or maybe it's considered Midwest, I'm not sure. Anyway, it's another oral history position. I seem to be getting good at getting interviews for oral history jobs. Of the three I've applied for, I've had interviews with all three. I hope today's interview goes well. It's another Skype interview. The last time it was a Skype interview it didn't go so well since Skype never would work. I hope it works today. Wish me luck.
2 comments:
Got my fingers, eyes and toes crossed for you! Good luck!
Same here, Joe, may it go very well indeed. Roderick
Post a Comment