Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Interview



I have another interview today. This one is for a university out West or maybe it's considered Midwest, I'm not sure. Anyway, it's another oral history position. I seem to be getting good at getting interviews for oral history jobs. Of the three I've applied for, I've had interviews with all three. I hope today's interview goes well. It's another Skype interview. The last time it was a Skype interview it didn't go so well since Skype never would work. I hope it works today. Wish me luck.

Posted by Joe at 7:00 AM
Anonymous said...

Got my fingers, eyes and toes crossed for you! Good luck!

January 16, 2018 at 11:10 AM
Anonymous said...

Same here, Joe, may it go very well indeed. Roderick

January 16, 2018 at 11:44 AM

