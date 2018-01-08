It's Monday and there isn't much to be said. The weekend was kind of a wash. I stayed in Saturday because one, I had a headache all day, and two, because we didn't get above 0 degrees all day long. Sunday started out with -14 degrees but eventually rose to 10 degrees. I ran to the grocery store for some quick provisions, then settled in for the night. Star Trek: Discovery was back on again last night. Wow, what an episode. I won't say much about it, but that it was exciting and heartbreaking. Anyway, that was my weekend.
It seems like no matter what situation there might be, a beautiful ass will calm the senses and give you a different outlook towards things and that hope is still alive and well. This ass definitely deserves a good lickin'! (LOL) Denis
