I am pissed off with my job. When I accepted this position, I was never told it was temporary. When I became aware that it was a temporary position (it was implied that 2019 would be the end date), I was told it was certain it would be made permanent. Then, my boss was put on administrative leave; the same boss that had told me so many lies about the state of my job. After she left, I found out my position is only supposed to go through October 2018. At this point, I have little hope of it being extended past that date. I was okay with that. Then yesterday, I found out that the powers that be want me gone beforeOctober. They want me to finish up the project as soon as possible, and then be gone. What this new timetable means, I don't know. I expect it will probably be May or the middle of the summer; I just don't know. I do know my museum colleagues want me to continue in a different capacity probably as a museum educator.
To be honest, I'm fucking done with Vermont. I want to tell the university administration to go fuck themselves. I want to put this job behind me and move on. I'm sick of being strung along. I do not believe they will create a new position for me no matter how much it is needed. However, I will, to the best of my ability, finish the job at hand. But I think I'm done after that. I just don't see a future for me in Vermont. I think I have a few more months, and then it will be time to move on—hopefully, to better things.
