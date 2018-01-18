How old is too old to get a nipple piercing? You see, I've always wanted one. I've always thought they were very cool and super sexy. I always told myself that when I got into shape, I'd get my nipple pierced. I did get into shape once, but I didn't feel like I was in good enough shape at the time to warrant fulfilling the promise to myself. I don't think anyone is really satisfied with their bodies, and I should have been back then and I wasn't. Ok, I've gotten off topic. The thing is, am I being silly wanting a nipple piercing at 40 years old and out of shape? It's something I've really been contemplating lately. I've even had dreams about it. So please give me your honest answer. I kind of feel like I'm being silly about it, and I've passed the age when I could have had it done. Plus, I'm not in shape, which has always been one of the things keeping me from getting my nipple pierced. What do you guys think?
2 comments:
Hello Jo,
I say do it. I have seen men of many ages and shape who pull it off very well. If you get it and feel self conscious about it, you can always take it out, but try it!
Big hug
Giac
Go for it. I just got a PA piercing at 60. Wish I'd gotten it sooner.
Post a Comment