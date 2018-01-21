"Agree with God, and be at peace; thereby good will come to you. - Job 22:21
Do you ever put all your hopes into plans and goals? When things don’t work out, you end up grieving over the death of a dream. God wants to give us the desires of our hearts, but we first need to turn them over to Him. Only after submitting to Him can He help us rebuild that dream.
You know that in the past, I have applied and been interviewed for jobs that I really wanted, only I didn’t get them. I was devastated, but the only consolation I could take away is that God is watching over me, and He knew that those jobs were not right for me. The right one will come along.
No comments:
Post a Comment