The Result

The job in Chicago has decided not to move forward with me as a candidate. In other words, I did not get the job. All I can say is that this must be how it was meant to be. To be truthful, I don't think I was cut out for the job. That is not hindsight being 20/20 either. When I went for the interview something seemed wrong. While I felt confident with most of the interview process, I never felt comfortable with the interview with the CEO. I still hoped I would get the job, but I have to remind myself of that initial feeling that something was just off. Now I just keep looking for something else. This job was just not meant to be.
Dear Joe. Sorry the Chicago job fell through. You're right though, sometimes things we think we want just aren't meant to be, and the rejection can be quite painful. But you'll see, something even better will come along, and you'll know this is the one for you. Good luck in your search. <3
Joe, I am so sorry for you. Here's hoping some other opportunity will appear. I feel for you. Roderick
