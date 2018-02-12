Adam Rippon

I love this picture of Adam and Gus. Both are so handsome. Adam did fabulous last night, though his score did not reflect it like it should have. Here is one more Adam and Gus pic.
Also, last night was the season finale of Star Trek: Discovery. Wow! What an episode. Like so many of the episodes this season, it was jam packed with action. Also, it had a surprise ending that I'm not sure anyone saw coming.
2 comments:
Twins separated at birth?
As I'm looking to the winter Olympic games as a proud Canadian, must tell you that here, we are very happy and also proud of our athletes BUT, in our news reports, we are also giving place to the other countries athletes.
What I'm underlining here is when I listen to USA's tv news, it's ALL about YOUR athletes and you NEVER mention some from other countries.
This makes my point that USA are often narcissic and egocentric people.
Not surprising that you have a such personality in office in Washington.
Anyway, I can only say that you should go and see how sexy are some of our athletes even if they're not gay. Mikael Kingsbury, Maxence Parrot and Patrick Chan are some of those proud Canadian athletes.
PS. By now, Canada has more medals than USA... LOL!
I know, the games aren't over yet....
