Last night I watched episode one of the Netflix show Altered Carbon. The series takes place over 350 years in the future, in the year 2384. In the future, people's consciousnesses are contained in "stacks", storage devices attached to the back of a person's neck. Physical bodies are turned into "sleeves", mere disposable vessels. Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman), a violent mercenary, wakes up 250 years after his sleeve is killed, and he is given the choice to either spend the rest of his life in prison for his crimes, or help solve the murder of the wealthiest man in the world (James Purefoy). The first episode consists of Kovacs trying to navigate this new world, and deciding whether he will help solve the murder. I may not have understood everything that went on, but overall, I enjoyed the episode.
I would have probably watched two episodes, but I walked into the kitchen only to realize that Isabella was out of food. Why doesn't she tell me these things? So I had to run out and get her some cat food. That took up just enough time that I couldn't watch a second episode.
That’s cats for you!
JP
