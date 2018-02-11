Faith is the confidence that what we hope for will actually happen; it gives us assurance about things we cannot see. (NLT) ( Hebrews 11:1 )
Faith can be simplified to mean trust. It's trusting in God even though you can't see, smell, or touch Him. Yet, he is still all around us. It's trusting that He loves you and will always have your best interest at heart. Once you believe that He loves you, it becomes easier to place more faith in Him. How are you faithfully trusting in God?
