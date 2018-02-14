Happy Valentines Day

Well, it's Valentines Day, and once again I am single with no prospects in sight. I know most people like to have chocolate on Valentines Day, but I personally have never been that big of a chocolate fan unless it contains caramel or peanut butter. I'd much rather have fruit flavored candy. I know that puts me in the weird category, but I like fruity candy better than chocolate. Well, I doubt I will get either today as it will just be another day at work. I hope all of you have a wonderful and loving day, and if you have a significant other realize how blessed you are.
3 comments:
Happy Valentine's Day, Joe. Your post heart picture is stunning. Thank you for sharing. V Day is also considered a friendship day. Granted, it's not the same as romantic love, but having friends who truly care for you is also a blessing. Take care. <3
Jose, Susan is right. If affection counts for anything, you have hers and mine. Roderick
Thank you, both, that means so much to me.
