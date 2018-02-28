Wednesday, February 28, 2018

Head Cold



I didn’t catch the flu from my coworkers, but I do have a head cold. I slept most of the day yesterday and will likely do the same today. We’ve all decided no work until we are no longer coughing. At least everyone else is feeling better.
Susan said...

Sorry you are sick, Joe, but thankfully not with the flu. Be extra kind to yourself today, and please stay home until you are truly well again. <3 <3

February 28, 2018 at 8:48 AM

