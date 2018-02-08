Thursday, February 8, 2018

Headache



Right after supper last night, I came down with a major migraine. I took some Tylenol and watched Jeopardy but nothing seemed to help. So I took my stronger medication and went to bed. I'd really wanted to see another episode of Altered Carbon.

Dave R said...

Watching Jeopardy cures migraines?

February 8, 2018 at 7:37 AM

