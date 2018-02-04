History merely repeats itself. It has all been done before. Nothing under the sun is truly new. (NLT) Ecclesiastes 1:9
What has been is what will be, and what has been done is what will be done, and there is nothing new under the sun. (ESV) Ecclesiastes 1:9
When we gain meaning from anything apart from God we are never completely satisfied. It is only when we seek God that we are truly content in ourselves, our circumstances, and our relationships. While there may be nothing new under the sun, you certainly can count on a relationship with God that is refreshing and satisfying. What are you thankful for that God has been showing you lately?
