Last night was the beginning of competition. Tonight will be the opening ceremonies. I watched last night because it was mainly figure skating. It's one of the few winter sports that I care anything about watching. I watched the men's short program for team skating (I recorded the couples because they were on too late). The men's program was quite disappointing. There was a lot of hype over some of the skaters just to watch them fall down. Plus, Johnny Weir was a commentator and he's just a snarky bitch. It's one thing to be a snarky bitch around friends who appreciate it, but it's another thing to be on live TV and be a snarky bitch. I did not care for the men's program last night. Let's hope the opening ceremony is fabulous.
3 comments:
After seeing the respond of you Adam Rippon to Spence being your delegation director, must admit that American's LGBT aren't quite safe with that biggot and anti-gay man.
For us, Canadian, we are looking forward to harvest some gold there.
For figure skating, we had Patrick Chan yesterday doing a very good performance.
In couple figure skating, surely that handsome Scott Moir with Tessa Virtue will catch my attention.
https://olympic.ca/2018/01/14/figure-skaters-nominated-to-team-canada-for-pyeongchang-2018/
Who I'm looking to watch is the cute Mikael Kingsbury in acrobatic ski. Also Max Parrot, in slopestyle ski, who is also handsome... Too bad they aren't in diving summer olympics... LOL!
https://www.google.com/search?tbm=isch&source=hp&biw=1188&bih=581&ei=ns19WrThCYOW5wLpgpRw&q=max+parrot+snowboard&oq=Max+Parrot&gs_l=img.1.1.0l3j0i8i30k1l2j0i24k1l4.1419.4943.0.7506.11.11.0.0.0.0.210.1178.2j7j1.10.0....0...1ac.1.64.img..1.10.1165.0..0i30k1j0i5i30k1.0.rv8aIb1heYE
Winter is a good season in Canada even if sometimes I find it annoying but there is lot of fun to have in winter times.
Hope you'll appreciate the olympics and not forgetting that we live in NORTH America. LOL !
Not big on skating, more of a luge fan, you know? Just think how fast those guys go down.
@Dave R,
Must admit that those bobsleigh men are quite sexy in their tight skinny outfits.
Lot of muscle and more to see... MMMM !
Huge thighs and those bubble butts too... RE MMMM !
But must say that I prefer summer Olympic games with those not to clothed divers and swimmers etc... Also seeing the olympic fighters in singlets are sexy..
All nice athletes to look to.
