Super Bowl

It really didn't matter to me who won, the Patriots or the Eagles. I'm not a fan of either. I probably lean more toward the Eagles because I like their QB Nick Foles, and I don't like the Patriot QB Tom Brady. No matter who plays, many of us still watch the game because we want to see the commercials. If you watched it for the commercials, what was your favorite?
1 comment:
Well I am elites today!!!!!!! I'm hear to tell you Nick Files is a first rate, all around great guy. I adore him!
